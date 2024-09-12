Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has been praised by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in the US, after he managed to persuade a distressed woman off the edge of a bridge.

The caption of the post read: “A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night.”

In the clip, the American singer, songwriter, and guitarist, can be seen approaching the distraught woman with a member of his entourage. He then leans in over the side railing before edging closer to her and helping persuade her to step off the ledge of the bridge.

He goes on to help her climb back over the railing and embraces her to calm her down.

The 62-year-old rock legend was reportedly filming a music video on the bridge at the time.

In the tweet, Police Chief John Drake praised The Livin' on a Prayer singer, stating: "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."