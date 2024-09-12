Doha: Qatar’s national airline, Qatar Airways, announced plans to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The airline has resumed its services to Abha International Airport with two weekly flights, effective January 2, 2025. In addition, the airline will also increase its flights to Neom from two to four weekly flights during the winter season.

The resumption of services to Abha marks Qatar Airways’ 11th destination in Saudi Arabia. This addition complements the airline’s existing service to AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu. It brings the airline's weekly service to Saudi Arabia to 140 flights.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said, “We are proud to resume flights to Abha and increase frequencies to Neom, further strengthening our presence in Saudi Arabia. This resumption is a testament to our unwavering commitment to connecting our passengers to the Kingdom’s highly coveted destinations.”

The airline said passengers travelling from Abha can seamlessly connect to the key destinations of Dubai, Manila, and Sharjah.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Air Connectivity Programme CEO, Majid Khan, said, “Through Qatar Airways’ large network, tourists from 170 destinations globally will fly to Abha and Neom from the airline’s Doha hub. The resumption of this route supports our tourism strategy to bring Saudi Arabia’s untouched tourism potential closer to the world.”

The launch of direct flights to Aseer and Abha and Neom aligns with Saudi Arabia’s goals under the National Aviation Strategy and Air Connectivity Programme, said Cluster 2 Airports Company CEO Ali Masrahi.

He said, “Cluster 2 Airports Company manages 22 airports, including Neom and Abha. This move strengthens our global network and highlights our dedication to elevating our airports’ status. With 19 accreditations from Airports Council International, we are committed to delivering top-tier aviation services.”