Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) recently hosted prominent writers, poets, intellectuals, including Iraqi poet Kareem Al Iraqi and Emirati poet Ibrahim Mohammad Ibrahim, in celebration of the World Arabic Language Day.
MBRL’s World Arabic Language Day event also included a book signing event dedicated to ‘Da’eratu Al Tawabil’ (The Circle of Spices) novel by Emirati writer Salha Obeid, who has published several novels, including ‘Al Hayatu Ala Tariqati Zourba’ (Life in Zorba’s Way), in addition to publishing several collections of stories, including Alzheimer’s and ‘Sa’i Al Sa’ada (The Messenger of Happiness). Moreover, MBRL also organised a book reading and signing event for ‘Al Asmaa’ (The Names) book, translated by Emirati journalist Safia Al Shehi, the winner of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Award for Childhood Creativity in the art of oration. The event saw wide participation from MBRL visitors.
Rich and diverse vocabulary
Jamal Al Shehhi, board member of MBRL Foundation, said: “With its rich and diverse vocabulary, the Arabic language reflects our identity, our culture, and our Arab and Islamic roots in the best possible way, while forming a fundamental pillar of the national identity of the UAE.
“MBRL is a creative, artistic, and community hub that actively contributes to strengthening the national identity and preserving the cultural and human heritage. The Library houses a growing collection of over 184,000 books in Arabic, including more than 26,000 titles translated from other languages, and over 52 original titles in Arabic,” he added.
Poetry reading
The event started with a poetry reading by poet Kareem Al Iraqi and Emirati poet Ibrahim Mohammad Ibrahim, in the presence of Mohammed Al Murr, chairman of the MBRL Board of Directors; Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, board member of the MBRL, along with a select group of Emirati and Arab writers, poets, and intellectuals.
Depicting the situation of Iraqi children during the invasion and the blockade, Kareem Al Iraqi dedicated a poem to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praising His Highness’s courageous stance challenging the blockade of Iraq by sending a ship carrying food and medicines to Iraqi children.
Additionally, Al Iraqi recited several other poems, such as ‘Al Mi’taf’ (The Coat), ‘La’ibatu Al Biliardo’ (The Billiard Player), which Emirati brilliant poet Sheikha Al Mutairi
responded to, along with ‘La Tashkou Le Elnas’ (Don’t Complain to Others.
Emirati poet Ibrahim Mohammad Ibrahim recited a number of his beautiful poems, first of which was ‘Hiwarun Sakhinun Ma’ Al Bahr’ (A Heated Exchange with the Sea) and ‘Ila Ibnati Najlaa’ (To My Daughter, Najlaa), as well as other short poems, such as ‘Qissa La Tantahi’ (An Endless Story), ‘Taba’ud’ (Separation), and ‘Taqarub’ (Affinity).