Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued directives to increase the number of students enrolled in ‘Dubai Schools’ by 50 per cent after its schools witnessed a strong demand for enrollment during their registration periods.

The initial enrollment target of 800 students has been increased to 1,200 for the academic year 2021-2022.

The ‘Dubai Schools’ Steering Committee, chaired by Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, visited the two schools launched under the project in Mirdif and Al Barsha. The visit, made in the in the presence of Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Department of Finance in Dubai, representatives from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the Knowledge Fund Establishment, was aimed at assessing the readiness of both branches as they prepare to welcome students on the 29th of August.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Basti said that the ‘Dubai Schools’ project is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower generations of students capable of leading the future.

“Education is an essential pillar in building a prosperous society based on a knowledge economy that is able to adapt to challenges, keep pace with aspirations and seize new opportunities. ‘Dubai Schools’ mission is to arm the next generations of students with the rights tools and skills that will enable them to adapt in an ever-changing environment,” Al Basti said.

Al Basti added: “I am pleased to welcome students to the new academic year and would like to extend my gratitude to all parents for recognising the important role that ‘Dubai Schools’ will play in nurturing their children’s’ holistic development and academic growth. Under the supervision of esteemed educational cadres and through the implementation of strategic initiatives, we are moving towards a promising future. We wish everyone a prosperous and successful year ahead.”

The Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai praised the efforts of all the entities involved in developing an exemplary environment for students prior to the start of the academic year, including the Dubai Schools Steering Committee; Dubai Municipality; the Roads and Transport Authority and Taaleem.

“Only with knowledge, can we move forward and create a generation that is aware of the requirements of the present, is able to keep pace with changes and challenges, and is ready to engage in the future and seize its opportunities,” Al Basti added.

Education, a cornerstone of our communities

Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Department of Finance and Member of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee, said that education has always been a national priority set by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid.

Al Saleh added that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, seek to elevate educational standards given the pivotal role academia and knowledge play in securing a prosperous future.

“The ‘Dubai Schools’ project embodies a booming partnership between the public and private sectors. The initiative aims to lay the foundations for an exceptional academic model that provides world-class education to serve as a beacon of academic excellence in the region,” he said.

“The Dubai Schools Steering Committee will closely follow the project’s completion stages, reviewing and evaluating its outputs at each of its approved stages, as well as submitting periodic reports on the achievements, challenges and recommendations to the Chairman of the Executive Council for approval, with the aim of placing Dubai Schools as one of the driving forces behind Dubai’s fruitful future,” Al Saleh concluded.

Diverse educational system

Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “As we roll out the ‘Dubai Schools’ project, we are pleased to welcome this year’s students. This project is part of our extended efforts to ensure that all students in the private school sector across Dubai, and Emirati students in particular, receive high-quality education that meets the needs of all parents.”

“Dubai Schools will be a valuable addition to the diverse educational systems available for parents in Dubai. Underscored by the importance of the longstanding partnership between the public and private sectors, Dubai Schools will help yield distinguished educational models for schools in the future,” Al Karam added.

Pioneering model

Ahmed Julfar, Chairman of the Board of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said that with the commencement of the new academic year, ‘Dubai Schools’ will mark a new chapter in Dubai’s education progress through the deployment of a pioneering model built on the best international educational standards, while preserving national identity, which will help raise a well-rounded generation that is capable of facing the challenges of the future and exceling and compete in various fields.

Julfar added that advancing the education system to keep pace with the aspirations of future development is an imperative that the leadership places at the forefront of its priorities. The success of the current model will effectively contribute to enhancing excellence in the educational sector and granting larger numbers of students from all segments of society premium educational qualifications and life experiences.

Shared ambitions

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, said: “It is a real honor and privilege that we were selected by the Government of Dubai to be their partner in this innovative and forward-thinking project for the emirate of Dubai. It is an initiative that will contribute significantly towards achieving the goals of The National Agenda. Our shared ambition is to greatly improve academic outcomes for Emirati students. We predict that ‘Dubai Schools’ will provide a blueprint and pathway to further successful positive partnership initiatives.”

“Our aim is to raise regional educational standards through a value-based commitment to foster the talents and passions of the young people in our care. The US curriculum and schools’ ethos will promote global citizenship and, whilst recognising the international profile of the school, will embed a strong focus upon the local Emirati culture and heritage to uphold the traditions of the Emirates and preserve Arabic and Islamic culture. The school facilities are now ready to welcome the first cohort of Emirati and expatriate pupils and their parents on 29 August, 2021,” Williamson added.

Long-term vision

The opening of ‘Dubai Schools’ in Mirdif and Al Barsha, in partnership with Taaleem Company, is the first of many phases of the ‘Dubai Schools’ project, which was launched earlier in March 2021, by Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The project aims to build government-sponsored schools that are efficiently operated by the private sector. The project, which meets international standards of education, is committed to preserving the Emirati culture and Islamic values. ‘Dubai Schools’ will ensure the access of Emirati students, and students from other nationalities to modern science and technology, at an affordable cost.

Through the partnership of the public and private sectors, ‘Dubai Schools’ is introducing a new model to the educational system with the objective of elevating Dubai’s status as a beacon of academic excellence. This partnership aims to manage the schools in an optimal manner through esteemed educational cadres and expertise as well as the application of private sector’s best practices.