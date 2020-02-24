American School Dubai has generated 51,702 kilowatt hours (Kwh) in total energy since installing solar panels in August Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The American School of Dubai (ASD) has released new findings of its solar panel installation, won during the first Expo 2020 ‘Sustainability Champions’ Programme.

Since the placement of the solar power arrays in August 2019, ASD has generated 51,702 kilowatt hours (Kwh) in total energy – the equivalent of around 570 trees, 28.5 tonnes of carbon emissions or more than 14,531 litres of fuel saved. The initial installation of the solar panels has reduced the campus’ energy consumption from the grid by four per cent, with plans underway to reduce overall grid-sourced energy by up to 50 per cent by 2027.

ASD was one of two schools in the UAE to receive photovoltaic panels worth a combined Dh1 million, in addition to support from Expo 2020 for ongoing sustainability initiatives and training.

ASD superintendent Dr Paul Richards said: “[ASD] encourages sustainable practice and innovative changes to improve the present and future of the community. We are extremely proud and thankful to Expo 2020 for recognising the school’s achievements and since the installation of the solar panels, we have seen a significant increase in efficiency and reduction in costs. Sustainability will remain a continued focus in our curriculum and an integral part of the learning and ethos of our community.”