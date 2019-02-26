Ras Al Khaimah:
Delhi Private School (DPS), which has two DPS schools in Sharjah and one in Dubai, will open a new DPS school in Ras Al Khaimah in April 2020, officials announced on Tuesday.
Officials from RAKEZ Academic Zone and DPS participated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the upcoming Indian school, which will be located in Al Dhait area.
The ceremony took place in the presence of Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAKEZ, and Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, along with representatives of other authorities.
Dinesh Kothari, managing director of DPS Sharjah and Dubai, said: “We are very delighted to be partnering with RAKEZ to expand the horizons of education in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. With our CBSE curriculum, we will serve the growing number of Indian population and students in the emirate, offering them highly engaging, hands-on learning that promotes strong problem solving and communications skills, which are paramount to all occupations.”
Jallad said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Delhi Private School to the growing family of schools, colleges and universities we have at RAKEZ Academic Zone, as it is yet another milestone towards our mission of helping raise the bar of educational excellence in the emirate. We are proud to be bringing in qualified academic and education institutions to Ras Al Khaimah, like Delhi Private School, as this opens new doors of opportunities to our students, ensuring a bright future to them, and making a significant impact on Ras Al Khaimah’s education system.”
DPS schools in Dubai and Sharjah currently serve around 11,000 students in the UAE.
The fourth DPS school in Ras Al Khaimah will initially open from kindergarten to grade six, with annual tuition fees expected to be set between Dh11,000 to Dh12,000, Kothari told Gulf News on Tuesday.
Each academic year, the new school will add one or two more grades, aiming to the reach the top grade 12 in around three years following its launch, he added.
The school will be co-educational until grade four.
The school, which will be spread over a 55,000-square-metre plot of land, will have a total capacity of some 5,000 students. The school will have swimming pools for junior and senior students, football and cricket grounds and multipurpose halls, Kothari added.
Kothari said he expects around 20 to 30 Indian companies to establish a presence in Ras Al Khaimah in the next few years, owing to the “very large investments” of these companies in the “very high” potential for industrial growth in the emirate.
“The families of their mid management staff will need education for their children,” Kothari added.
He said the school has been granted a license by the Ministry of Education and it will “eventually” gain affiliation with India’s CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education).