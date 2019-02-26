Jallad said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Delhi Private School to the growing family of schools, colleges and universities we have at RAKEZ Academic Zone, as it is yet another milestone towards our mission of helping raise the bar of educational excellence in the emirate. We are proud to be bringing in qualified academic and education institutions to Ras Al Khaimah, like Delhi Private School, as this opens new doors of opportunities to our students, ensuring a bright future to them, and making a significant impact on Ras Al Khaimah’s education system.”