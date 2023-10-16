Abu Dhabi: In a significant cultural endeavour, the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee of Abu Dhabi has proudly introduced a book authored by the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as part of the Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival.
This captivating literary creation, aptly titled "Diwan," encompasses a collection of 149 remarkable examples of Sheikh Zayed's personal poems and his eloquent responses to distinguished poets of his time.
These poetic masterpieces traverse a wide spectrum of themes, delving into the realms of brotherhood, patriotism, and the intricate fabric of social life that intricately weaved Sheikh Zayed's persona.
The launch of "Diwan" serves as a testament to the relentless dedication and commitment to nurturing and preserving the rich tapestry of the UAE's cultural heritage.
This literary treasure trove is a poignant reminder of the values, wisdom, and poetic prowess of the visionary leader, Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy continues to inspire and shape the nation.