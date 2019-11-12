Curtin University workshop Image Credit:

Dubai: Curtin University Dubai, one of Australia’s prestigious universities, in partnership with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that the DEWA Business Cup Challenge 2019, the largest in Curtin Dubai’s history, will be held on November 16.

The challenge comprises 225 teams with over 1,200 students.

The DEWA Business Cup Challenge provides students from secondary schools across the UAE a chance to face off in a challenge that will test their skills in solving business cases. Each week, for three weeks, the students have been provided with a business case related to well-known companies in the UAE with the theme revolving around Artificial Intelligence. The teams come up with their best business ideas, backed by financial and environmental analysis, which are then judged by a team of Curtin Dubai academics. In partnership with DEWA as the title sponsor, the competition is also supported by Hunter Foods, Gulf News and BPG Max.

On November 16, the fourth and final case study will challenge the students to propose a novel use of Artificial Intelligence for DEWA. The top five teams from the first three case studies will be joined by five teams who do the best in elevator pitches at the finals, to present their proposal live on stage at the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies Auditorium before a panel of expert judges.

In addition to other prizes, the winning teams will secure an opportunity to gain practical work experience through internships with DEWA, Curtin Dubai and Hunter Foods.

“The DEWA Business Cup Challenge 2019 has been our most successful ever with more than 1,200 participants from 66 leading schools. The DEWA Business Cup Challenge focuses on helping students develop the skills necessary to develop creative solutions to real world business cases. Students not only compete but also learn with each case study,” said Dr Khyati Shetty, Head of School for Business and Humanities, Curtin University Dubai.