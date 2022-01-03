Sharjah: Private schools in Sharjah have the right to temporarily shift to distance learning for two days “to effectively address the COVID-19 cases in the emirate”, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said on Monday, the first day of the new semester after the winter break.
Some schools have notified parents that classes will be held online on Monday and Tuesday and provided the option for distance learning throughout January. SPEA said the distance learning option is available “until further notice”.
It was earlier announced that private schools in Sharjah will continue in-person classes this semester.