COVID-19 applications in GCC countries are approved to allow entry to UAE

Abu Dhabi: The the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday announced that free PCR tests will be conducted for vaccinated students and administrative, academic and technical staff every 30 days.

The move will be carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Education, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson of NCEMA, said during the weekly media briefing on Tuesday.

PCR tests will be conducted at all private and government educational institutions across the country.

The distance between worshippers at mosques and places of worship has been reduced to one and a half metres as part of the updated protocol for reopening mosques and Musallahs in the country.

The updated protocol comes as part of efforts to achieve sustainable recovery at all sectors, Dr. Al Dhaheri emphasised. The authority announced that 50 people are allowed to attend funeral prayers.

“The gradual reopening and return to normalcy require us all to share responsibility to preserve everyone’s health and maintained our achievements in containing the coronavirus pandemic,” the NCEMA spokesperson said.

He said that the UAE is among the world’s top countries in the number of people of the country’s total population who received the two doses of COVID-19, according to “Our World in Data” website.

“It is ranked first globally in the number of vaccination doses administered per 100 people in the total population,” Dr. Al Dhaheri said.

The UAE is also ranked first regionally and 15th globally in the flexibility of dealing with the pandemic, moving up three spots since July, according to Bloomsburg index.