Dubai: Starting from September 28, face masks will no longer be required at private schools, early childhood centres, universities and training institutes in Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Monday.
The KHDA tweet closely followed a series of similar announcements by National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) explaining eased COVID-19 protocols for the UAE, which come into effect on Wednesday.
It had earlier been announced that masks were no longer needed in open spaces at school. Now, the latest directive indicates that masks will no longer be mandatory anywhere inside school.
NCEMA said masks are still required at medical facilities, mosques and public transport.