Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday that it would ease COVID-19 restrictions in the country with effect from Wednesday, September 28.
Wearning mask in schools
The authority announced that wearing the face mask is optional in public places but is still mandatory in medical facilities, mosques and on public transport. Masks will be optional in schools.
Wearing mask on flights
Wearing mask onboard the flights will no longer be mandatory, but airlines can enforce the rule if they believe necessary.
All food service providers, coronavirus patients and suspected cases must wear masks.
As per the Green Pass, conducting PCR test for unvaccinated people is a must every seven days, and every 30 days for vaccinated ones.
Green Pass validity
Green Pass validity for the vaccinated has been extended for one month, while the social distance rule at mosques has been eased starting September 28, said Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of NCEMA during a special media briefing on COVID-19 updates on Monday.
Quarantine
The isolation of infected people has been reduced to five days whether at home or at a medical facility.
COVID daily updates
The UAE will stop announcing daily COVID-19 cases and updates will only be available at the official website of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, NCEMA and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.
"We are still at the phase of recovery, as the virus is still there. We need to continue to abide by precautionary measures,” he said. The next phase requires us all to stick to the shared responsibility and awareness, he added.
Easing restrictions comes after the continuous follow up on the epidemiological situation and the registration of zero deaths and a significant decline in daily reported cases.
The first COVID-19 case was detected on January 29, 2020.