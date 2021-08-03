Despite pandemic, many students in the country score almost 100 per cent

Some of the UAE school toppers (left to right): Aisha, Aishwarya Sundaram, Salman Bin Abdussamad, Rishabh Rupani, Fida Mohammad, Harsh Nair, Lovnish Julka, Anjali Deepu Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Several Indian students in the UAE scored almost perfect Class 10 results under India’s CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) on Tuesday, with schools here reporting a 100 per cent pass rate.

This year, CBSE board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 (whose results came earlier on Friday) were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were instead marked on scores in school-level internal assessments.

In total, more than 2 million students in India and other countries received results this year, with a record high pass rate of 99.04 per cent. In the UAE, all schools who shared their results with media reported a 100 per cent pass rate.

School toppers

Rishabh Rupani from Indian High School Dubai scored 99.4 per cent, leading the 249 students at the school who earned 90 per cent and above. Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students… Collectively as a cohort, our students made astonishing progress and showed commendable determination and resilience in these difficult times.”

At the Indian International School in Dubai, part of the same group, 31 per cent of 61 students scored 90 per cent and above, led by Lovnish Julka at 98.6 per cent.

Overcoming challenges

The Millennium School Dubai named its topper as Harsh Nair with 99.4 per cent. Harsh said: “During these unprecedented times, life has been very obscure, particularly when the school shifted to online learning and with all the challenges that came with it. I would like to thank all my teachers who have helped me to endure success by identifying and correcting my weaknesses and providing us with sample papers, board questions and more.”

Ambika Gulati, Principal, The Millennium School Dubai: “The last year has been incredibly difficult for our students as they grappled with the pandemic and all the challenges it brought with it. We are immensely proud of each one of our students, who worked with grit, determination and perseverance to overcome the challenges.”

At Model School Abu Dhabi, 30 out of 86 students secured 94 per cent and above. Its topper was Salman Bin Abdussamad with 99.2 per cent.

Also in Abu Dhabi, Fida Mohammad from Global Indian International School obtained 95.6 per cent.

Thanking teachers

Sharjah Indian School had 744 students registered for Class 10 results. Anjali Deepu earned the school’s highest marks at 99.2 per cent. Principal Pramod Mahajan said: “It is the efforts of the teachers in conducting academic adoption, subject enrichment and remedial programmes despite the hurdles due to the pandemic, that helped them to perform to their best.”

At Dubai Private School (DPS) Dubai, the top rank was secured by Aishwarya Sundaram with 98.8 per cent, slightly ahead of Srijana Pal with 98.6 per cent. Meanwhile Avi Srivastava scored 97.2 per cent.

Aishwarya said: When I came to know about my marks, I was delighted. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude and appreciation for the support and valuable guidance provided by our principal, my teachers and the school management, despite the crisis due to the pandemic.”

Srijana said: “It is one of the best days in my life and I am grateful to everyone for making it happen. My result is dedicated to all my teachers, faculty, staff and management of DPS Dubai for their inspiration and motivation.”

Srijana Pal checking her Class 10 results with her mother Image Credit: Supplied

Avi Srivastava Avi said he is passionate about health tech and is currently working on a smart app to help in early diagnosis and improve healthcare services in rural India.

‘Fair results’

DPS Dubai Principal and Director Rashmi Nandkeolyar said: “We are proud that our students, teachers and parents worked together to ensure a brilliant result in spite of the challenges of last year. We are pleased that CBSE has worked with schools to determine a fair and timely result for students.”