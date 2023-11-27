A team of students present ‘Agri-Connect’ at a major global technology event

Computer Engineering and Computational Science students from the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology excelled, winning the Future Disruptors Program 2023 competition organised by Software AG. The competition secured them a position to showcase their project at a major global technology event in Dubai, GITEX.

Their project Agri-Connect showcased innovative IoT solutions for enhancing the health and efficiency of building operations. Speaking about his experience at GITEX, Moustafa Sherif, participating in the Agri-Connect project, and a student in CUD’s Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security program, reflects, saying, “It was a fantastic experience. Making a ton of connections with professionals from many industries was significant. Having this experience has greatly influenced the way I view my future professional goals and ambitions.”

Student graduation project in Interior Design receives prestigious award in the MENA Region

Alumna, Mariya Ghanchi, received the prestigious Highly Commended award for the Commercia Student Interior Design Concept of the Year, at the Interior Design Awards 2023, for Middle East and North Africa. Mariya's award-winning concept, titled The Oasis Student Hub is her graduation project during her final year of the Bachelor of Science in Interior Design.

On claiming her trophy Mariya says, “Such a milestone would not have been possible without the exceptional guidance and mentorship of my professors at CUD. I’m grateful for their support and valuable expertise, which has played a key role in shaping my identity as a practising Interior Designer today.”

Journalism student shines in internship

During Athiq Syed’s Bachelor of Arts in Communication - Digital Media and Journalism studies at CUD, he successfully completed an internship through CUD's Career Services and Internship Office, for placement at The Weber Shandwick Collective, a strategic communications and consulting network agency. Speaking about his internship at TWSC, he says, “Entering the industry as an intern has been an exceptional journey for my personal and professional development. I had the opportunity to engage with contracts affiliated with prominent organisations such as Netflix, McDonald's, Skylands, Uber, and Cafu.”

From a sustainable farming project to an entrepreneurial venture

Alumnus, Farouk Dalhatu, has transformed his undergraduate engineering project into a successful sustainable farming enterprise, all while continuing with his education to the Master of Business Administration program. Known as Al Zira’a Tech, the business is headquartered in Farouk’s homeland in Africa, where he is introducing local farmers to technologies that promote agricultural best practices. Farouk said, “The idea was to merge integrated farming with precision farming techniques, and support farmers to adopt technology and develop sustainable farming best practices. The project was well-received in several student competitions through CUD, so I took my idea back to my home country and set up a business.”

CUD, a leading university in the UAE, is home to internationally recognised and qualified academic experts. Aligned with this diversity, the larger-than-life campus is a multi-cultural hub to over 120 student nationalities.

