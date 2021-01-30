Image Credit: Supplied

Based in Dubai International Academic City, Amity University Dubai is spread over 700,000 sq ft with world-class facilities. The Dubai campus is licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Government of Dubai and offers 47 undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and blended learning programmes in line with the government's national agenda.

From innovative programmes such as nanotechnology, aerospace engineering and forensic science to traditional courses such as law, fashion design, journalism and mass communication, mechanical engineering and applied psychology, Amity University Dubai has it all.

Education is key to building a self-sufficient economy and as the higher education landscape in the UAE continues to grow under the guidance of UAE’s leaders, universities are focusing on providing quality education and creating learning opportunities for students to succeed in a workplace. Amity’s dynamic curriculum focuses largely on research, field trips, internships, studio work and lab work. Every programme is designed to prepare students for life after Amity. Whether it is through mock trials in a moot court or creating a sustainable collection for a fashion show, new programmes and projects are constantly being introduced to ensure that students are ready to take on the corporate world.

Home to students of over 67 nationalities, Amity has always focused on bringing about a positive change in the lives of their partners, stakeholders and society at large by encouraging students to explore and expand the frontiers of knowledge both for their own growth and for that of the wider society.

Inspiring students

Amity University Dubai campus is designed to inspire students to become future innovators. A satellite ground station was constructed on campus for aerospace engineering students. The first of its kind on a university campus, the ground station gives students the opportunity to perform a number of operational functions that will help them in their careers. Photovoltaic solar panels were installed on the university campus grounds and rooftop, with a goal to become a completely solar-powered campus over the next few years.

Amity University's Incubation Centre is a one-of-a-kind initiative that helps students turn their ideas into functional business concepts. The innovation hub brings together innovators, interns, industry mentors and entrepreneurs, all aimed to support student entrepreneurs with launching and scaling their own business ideas. The centre recently became the first certified free zone business incubator under Hamdan Innovation Incubator and Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Econom, mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. The new partnership aims to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to the transformation of universities into economic creative zones.

Career support

In order to support students through their transition from the classroom to the workplace, Amity University Dubai’s Corporate Resource Centre helps students find a stimulating career path. The team helps students with placements, creating resumes and preparing for interviews and also assist students with full-time and part-time internship opportunities in order to help boost their resumes. There are more than 100 top recruiters and companies across a wide range of sectors including hospitality, finance, food, fashion, and lifestyle that regularly hire from Amity University Dubai.