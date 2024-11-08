Less than a 24 hours after Hernan Crespo’s exit, UAE powerhouse Al Ain have wasted no time in naming Leonardo Jardim as their new head coach.

The 50-year-old Portuguese manager is far from an unknown in Asian football, bringing a wealth of experience from his stints with clubs in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

Most recently, Jardim guided Shabab Al Ahli to a UAE Pro League title in the 2022/23 season, finishing three points clear of Al Ain in second place - a feat that cemented his reputation in the region.

The club have handed him a contract that runs until the end of the revamped Club World Cup, in which Al Ain booked their spot after being crowned AFC Champions League winners last season.

However, there are more pressing matter at hands, including the Alwani’s current faltering AFC Champions League campaign.

The defending champions are currently bottom of their group at the halfway stage, with the 5-1 defeat at the hands of Al Nassr earlier this week the final straw for Crespo in the Garden City.