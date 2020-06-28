Based in Dubai International Academic City, Amity University Dubai’s state-of-the-art 700,000-square-foot campus is home to students from around the globe. The leading not-for-profit organisation has campuses across London, India, Singapore, China and New York.
The Dubai campus is licensed by Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Government of Dubai and offers 44 undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and blended learning programmes in line with the government’s national agenda.
Amity University Dubai is the first university to have received the Dubai Human Development Appreciation Award (DHDAA) and the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA), with a 4-star rating in Dubai Quality Global Award. The university was awarded Best Campus at the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards and also received the Shaikh Khalifa Excellence Award earlier this year.
From traditional areas of study such as management and science to new-age programmes like aerospace, solar energy and machine learning, Amity offers students a variety of options to choose from. The campus is committed to nurturing talent through world-class education and conducting research in line with the UAE’s vision for the future. Whether it’s through mock trials in a moot court, building a satellite ground station on campus or installing photovoltaic solar panels to become self-sustainable, new methods of learning, innovative programmes and stimulating projects are constantly introduced to ensure that students gain confidence and are ready to take on the corporate world and industry.