Dubai: Private schools in the UAE following the IB (International Baccalaureate) curriculum can use the “non-exam route” this academic year, the Ministry of Education tweeted on Wednesday.

The tweet said: “The Ministry of Education has approved the alternative assessment system (non-exam route), accredited by the International Baccalaureate, for all private schools that follow the International Baccalaureate Curriculum (IB) nationwide for the academic year 2020-2021.”

It follows an earlier tweet (March 23) by the ministry deciding “to provide alternative assessment methods for international examinations for students of private schools that apply the British curriculum and the [IB] curriculum for the academic year 2020/2021”.

The development closely follows the cancellation of IGCSE and A-Level exams in the UAE last month.

‘Dual route’

Earlier this year, IB had said it would offer a “dual route” for the May exam session, meaning written exams will be conducted where possible. Otherwise, a combination of internal assessment coursework and teacher-predicted grades would be followed, where written exams are not possible.

“Grade boundaries have been set for each route, building in generosity that reflects this disruption while taking into consideration how grades are likely to be assigned by other large-scale qualifications,” it says in its latest available update from March 29 on its website.

Predicted grades

“For those schools who are unable to administer exams, the IB has provided guidelines for teachers to award predicted grades. The IB also offers an exceptions process that allows schools to award higher marks by providing evidence that supports their request.”