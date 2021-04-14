Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit:

Dubai: India's Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday that the CBSE exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and exams for Class 12 have been postponed.

The results of Class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

Class 12 exams will be held later, after the situation is reviewed on June 1 by the Board.

CBSE board exams for Class 12, which were already delayed and had been scheduled for May 4, have again been postponed, the Indian education minister tweeted on Wednesday.

“The exams will be held hereafter,” Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, without specifying a new date.

It was among a series of tweets on the future of the exams.

“Honourable Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government.

“He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

“Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking in account the safety and well-being of the students, it is decided” to postpone the Class 12 exams.

New details on June 1

“The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.”

What about Class 10?

CBSE board exams for Class 10, scheduled for May 4 to June 14, are “cancelled”. The results for Class 10 will, in lieu of exams, “be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board”.