Dubai: Five big legends in the world of art came alive on a car as an Indian artist in Dubai made a live doodle sketch on a Mini Cooper at the World Art Dubai 2021.

Dubai-based doodle artist Sijin Gopinathan created the live doodle sketch as a tribute to artists around the world. The doodle art work includes five greatest international artists of all times — Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo and Johannes Vermeer.

Sijin Gopinathan with the artwork on the Mini Cooper. Image Credit: Supplied

Working as a creative designer, Sijin said the concept of live doodling on a car was done for the first time in the GCC region at the art fair in Dubai World Trade Centre that concluded on Saturday.

Tribute to masters

“When I got the opportunity to do a live doodling at World Art Dubai, I felt I needed to make something special and unique. So, I made a tribute doodle artwork to my favourite artists. Since my childhood I’ve been following these masters of all time and their works. I’m a huge fan of them.”

Gopinathan said he got bored with following the same process over and over again. So he used his car as a canvas. Image Credit: Supplied

He said during most events he used to make art works on flat surfaces. “As an artist I got bored while doing the same process again and again. So I used my car as a canvas for the huge mural in black ink. Now it is getting very good response from artists and art lovers in Dubai.”

Secret revealed

Revealing a secret behind the special art work, Sijin, who is also the founder of Thee Artist Network, said the design could be peeled off any time as he had used a peelable coating on the car before using permanent markers for drawing.