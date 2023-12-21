Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 14 of 2023, redefining the structure and mission of Ajman University.
The decree aims to bolster the university’s educational and research prowess, ensuring its financial autonomy and offering unparalleled educational opportunities to students worldwide.
Autonomous, non-profit
Under the new decree, Ajman University has been restructured as a non-profit academic institution, complete with the requisite legal personality and capacity to achieve its goals and carry out its mandated powers.
It now enjoys financial and administrative independence, a significant departure from the government’s financial, administrative, and human resources systems.
This shift is a crucial step towards enhancing the university’s global standing, aligning it with the modus operandi of globally recognised universities.
Objectives, commitments
The decree has outlined clear objectives for Ajman University. These include supporting development and scientific research, striving for academic and research excellence both locally and internationally, enhancing higher education opportunities within the region, and cultivating a pool of qualified professionals.
The university is also tasked with promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, serving as a catalyst for societal progress.
Upgrade
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, lauded the decision, stating that it opens new avenues for academic excellence.
This progression aligns with Ajman University’s commitment to providing the highest quality of education and serving the community’s development.
The university is expected to bolster its position on the global higher education landscape through academic excellence, research initiatives, student support services, and improved facilities.
These enhancements will directly benefit students and faculty, propelling Ajman University towards a brighter future.
The decree supersedes Emiri Decree No. 6 of 2021 concerning the organisation of Ajman University and any conflicting legislation, and will remain in effect until new regulations are issued, thereby cementing the university’s upgraded status.