Students at Ajman University

AJMAN UNIVERSITY

Top reasons to enrol

• Innovative programmes, skills based & experiential learning

Student strength: 6,000+

Top courses for 2022

• Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence

• Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics Doctor of Business Administration & MBA

• Bachelor of Architecture

• Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Social Work

Contact details

• Phone: 8002878

• Website: Ajman.ac.ae

Lincoln University Business Management (LUBM)

Fields of specialisation

• 45+ courses and specialisation

Top courses for 2022-23

• MSc in Project Management

• MBA

• MBA Healthcare Management

• MBA Finance

• MBA Project and Operations Management

• MBA Quality Management

• EMBA / MBA Top-up

Admission deadline

December 30, 2022

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Dh39,500 – Dh47,500 (Scholarships available for eligible learners)

Contact details: 055 5538999/056 5656346 | Website: www.lincoln-edu.ae

The University of Manchester – Middle East Centre

Fields of specialisation

• Part-time flexible learning Master’s programmes for experienced working professionals

Top courses for 2022-23

• Global Part-time MBA

• Kelley-Manchester Global MBA

• Global Executive MBA

• MSc Financial Management

• MA Educational Leadership in Practice

Admission deadlines

• December 2022 - Global MBA, Global Executive MBA

• June 2023 - Kelley-Manchester Global MBA

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Tuition fee information available online

• Early bird discounts available for Global Part-time MBA

Contact details

• The University of Manchester Middle East Centre, Dubai

Telephone: +971 (0)4 446 8664 | Email: info.me@manchester.ac.uk | Website: www.manchester.ac.ae