AJMAN UNIVERSITY
Top reasons to enrol
• Innovative programmes, skills based & experiential learning
Student strength: 6,000+
Top courses for 2022
• Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence
• Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics Doctor of Business Administration & MBA
• Bachelor of Architecture
• Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Social Work
Contact details
• Phone: 8002878
• Website: Ajman.ac.ae
Lincoln University Business Management (LUBM)
Fields of specialisation
• 45+ courses and specialisation
Top courses for 2022-23
• MSc in Project Management
• MBA
• MBA Healthcare Management
• MBA Finance
• MBA Project and Operations Management
• MBA Quality Management
• EMBA / MBA Top-up
Admission deadline
December 30, 2022
Tuition fees and scholarships
• Dh39,500 – Dh47,500 (Scholarships available for eligible learners)
Contact details: 055 5538999/056 5656346 | Website: www.lincoln-edu.ae
The University of Manchester – Middle East Centre
Fields of specialisation
• Part-time flexible learning Master’s programmes for experienced working professionals
Top courses for 2022-23
• Global Part-time MBA
• Kelley-Manchester Global MBA
• Global Executive MBA
• MSc Financial Management
• MA Educational Leadership in Practice
Admission deadlines
• December 2022 - Global MBA, Global Executive MBA
• June 2023 - Kelley-Manchester Global MBA
Tuition fees and scholarships
• Tuition fee information available online
• Early bird discounts available for Global Part-time MBA
Contact details
• The University of Manchester Middle East Centre, Dubai
Telephone: +971 (0)4 446 8664 | Email: info.me@manchester.ac.uk | Website: www.manchester.ac.ae