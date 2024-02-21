American University of Sharjah (AUS)

● Bachelor of Science in Business Administration — Supply Chain Management

● Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering

● Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management

● Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering

● Master of Science in Machine Learning

● Master of Business Administration in blended format in partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation

● PhD in Mathematics

Student strength

5,876

Top reasons to enrol

● Renowned for education excellence and cutting-edge research led by distinguished faculty

● Recognised by respected global ranking agencies for achievements across multiple fields

● Accomplished alumni, diverse student body, vibrant student life and community engagement

● Scholarships, financial assistance and a work-integrated education approach

Contact details

06 515 5555; www.aus.edu

Ajman University

New courses

Ranked #551 globally and #5 in the UAE as per QS World University Rankings 2024, Ajman University offers 37 programmes – 24 undergraduate, 11 graduate and 2 doctoral degrees – across its 9 colleges that enjoy global and regional academic accreditations and recognitions. Some of its newer programmes that prepare students for high demand jobs include:

Doctor of Business Administration

Master of Public Relations and Corporate Communication

Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence

Bachelor of Architectural Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Contact details

Gulf Medical University (GMU)

Newly-launched programmes

● Diploma in Pharmacy Technician

● Diploma in Dental Assisting

● Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Sciences (BSc.MIS); Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc.HME)

● International Foundation Programme in Medical (University of London)

● International Foundation Programme (Upper Austria)

● Pathway to International Medicine Programme

● Certificate course on Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, in collaboration with MIT xPRO

Student strength

Over 4,000

Top reasons to enrol

● GMU is the first private academic health system that seamlessly integrates healthcare, education, and research. This model facilitates synergistic interactions between the university and its academic partners, creating a learning environment enriched by real-world healthcare experiences and research.

● With a global reputation for excellence, GMU has become a preferred destination for aspiring healthcare professionals worldwide. Its diverse student body, representing over 96 countries across different continents, creates a vibrant multicultural community.

● GMU is accredited by the Commission of Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Education, UAE. This accreditation ensures that GMU’s programmes adhere to rigorous standards and are aligned with international competency frameworks.

● One of GMU’s unique strengths lies in its extensive network of healthcare facilities, which includes clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, and laboratories. This infrastructure provides students with hands-on training opportunities and exposure to real-world healthcare settings. Additionally, GMU graduates benefit from direct employment opportunities within this network, enhancing their career prospects.

Contact details

06 743 1333; www.gmu.ac.ae; admissions@gmu.ac.ae

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Top courses

Postgraduate

MSc Design Management, MSc Business Analytics and Consultancy, MSc Finance and Management, MSc Business Psychology with Coaching, MSc Civil Engineering and Construction Management, MSc Renewable Energy Engineering, MSc Global Sustainability Engineering, MSc Artificial Intelligence, MSc Data Science, and MSc Network Security, MA (Hons) International Business Management, MA (Hons) Marketing, MA (Hons) Accountancy and Finance, MA (Hons) Real Estate Management and Finance

Undergraduate

BA (Hons) Communication Design, BEng (Hons) Architectural Engineering, BEng (Hons) Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems, BEng (Hons) Mechanical and Energy Engineering, BSc (Hons) Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Computer Games Programming), BSc (Hons) Psychology

Student strength

Around 4,800

Top reasons to enrol

● 200-year-old university: Heriot-Watt has an established reputation for world-class teaching and practical, leading-edge research.

● 90 different programmes: Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers an extensive range of research-informed degree programmes in a global study environment, with strong links to business and industry.

● Unique Go-Global programme: As a global university, Heriot-Watt University offers inter-campus transfers and the chance to experience its five global campuses located in the UK, Dubai and Malaysia.

● Heriot-Watt is ranked 235th in the world, 32nd in UK and 5th in Scotland — QS World University Rankings 2024.

● 5-star HEC Rating: Heriot-Watt University’s Dubai Campus was awarded a five-star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for the fifth year running.

Fees

Foundation: Dh51,514-Dh85,857

Postgraduate Taught: Dh91,990-Dh159,449

Undergraduate: Dh68,686-Dh82,178

Contact details

www.hw.ac.uk; 04 571 7000

Westford University College (WUC)

Top reasons to enrol

Industry-relevant curriculum: Westford University College’s programmes are tailored to meet current industry demands, ensuring students gain practical skills applicable to their careers.

Experienced faculty: Its faculty team brings industry experience and academic expertise, providing invaluable mentorship for student success.

Career opportunities: With access to internships, job placement services, and networking events, Westford students secure rewarding career paths upon graduation.

Flexible learning: WUC offers onsite, online, evening, and part-time options.

Fields of specialisation

● Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing

● Accounting & Finance

● Sport Business

● Media, Culture and Communications

● Computer Science

● Business Analytics

● Fashion and Communications

Top courses

1. MBA in HR and Organisational Psychology; International Business; Information Technology; Engineering Management; Data Analytics; Business Leadership; International Business

2. Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA)

3. BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics; Accounting and Finance; Media, Culture and Communication; Sports Business

4. BSc in Business Management

5. BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management

Scholarships

i. Scholarships based on academic performances.

ii. AccelerateHer Scholarship is offered to all female students

iii. Early-bird discounts

Contact details