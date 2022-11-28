American University of Sharjah (AUS)

AUS is a top-ranked institution offering undergraduate and graduate programs across the fields of architecture, arts, design, humanities, social sciences, engineering, business, science and technology.

Top courses for 2023

1. Bachelor of Science in Engineering (chemical, civil, computer, computer science, electrical, industrial or mechanical)

2. Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (accounting, economics, finance, management, information systems and business analytics, or marketing)

3. Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Interior Design

4. Bachelor of Science in Design Management, in Multimedia Design, or in Visual Communication

5. Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, or Mathematics

6. Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications, Psychology, International Studies, or English Language and Literature.

Admission deadline

For important dates for admissions visit aus.edu/ug-dates

Tuition fees and scholarships

For information regarding undergraduate tuition fees visit www.aus.edu/prospective-students

Information regarding graduate tuition fees can be found at www.aus.edu/prospective-students

Information regarding grants and scholarships can be found at aus.edu/scholarship

Contact details

Telephone: +971 6 515 5555 | Website: www.aus.edu

Canadian University Dubai

CDU is among the UAE’s flagship institutions, bringing academic experts from across the globe to expand the range of curricula, programs, and teaching approaches. CUD is dedicated to pursing world-class research that complements the higher education experience – preparing students within an inclusive university environment that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship.

Academic faculties

1. Faculty of Management

2. Faculty of Architecture & Interior Design

3. Faculty of Communication, Arts & Sciences

4. Faculty of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology

Up to 18 accredited programmes and 30+ majors to choose from

Variety of disciplines includes the following:

• Architecture and Interior Design

• Communication and Media

• Engineering, Applied Science and Technology

• Management

• Creative Industries

• Environmental Health Sciences

• Social Sciences: Psychology and Applied Sociology

Westford University College

Fields of specialisation

• Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing

• Accounting & Finance

• Sport Business

• Media, Culture and Communications

• Computer Science

Top courses for 2023

• BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics

• BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance

• BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication

• BA (Hons) in Sports Business

• BSc in Business Management

• BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management

Admission deadline

• Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for the January 2023 intake are now open. Acceptance is subject to availability of seats.

• Westford offers modular intakes

Tuition fees and scholarships

Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts such as –

• Scholarships based on academic performances

• AccelerateHer Scholarship offered to all female students

• Early-bird discounts

Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education affordable and accessible.

Contact Details: Website: www.mywestford.com | Call +971 552272114 | Email: info@westford.org.uk

The University of Manchester - Middle East Centre, Dubai

Fields of specialisation

• Part-time flexible learning Master’s programmes for experienced working professionals

Top courses for 2022-23

• Global Part-time MBA

• Kelley-Manchester Global MBA

• Global Executive MBA

• MSc Financial Management

• MA Educational Leadership in Practice

Admission deadlines

• December 2022 - Global MBA, Global Executive MBA

• June 2023 - Kelley-Manchester Global MBA

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Tuition fee information available online

• Early bird discounts available for Global Part-time MBA

Contact details

• The University of Manchester Middle East Centre, Dubai