1. Equipping students with transferable skills

As a catalyst for change, AUS actively equips its students with the most essential transferable skills that help them make a difference in their communities and anywhere they go in the world, says Dr Susan Mumm, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah.

“Our rich and diverse academic portfolio focuses heavily on providing hands-on experience that prepares them for their careers in a new era of work. We continuously look at market changes and adapt our academic offerings to meet tomorrow’s needs. We employ state-of-the-art technology to further support our mission in delivering education excellence and preparing our graduates to be lifelong learners and future leaders.

“Today, our alumni are working in some of the most prestigious international organisations, holding high-level positions in government and industry, pursuing advanced degrees at the world’s leading institutions and establishing themselves as successful international entrepreneurs.”

2. Ensuring graduate employability and options for research study

The University of Manchester is ranked among the world’s very best universities including for graduate employability and research, says Randa Bessiso, Director - Middle East, The University of Manchester. “We are committed to creating access to world-class learning opportunities designed to meet the needs of working professionals, focusing on the quality of teaching, research and social responsibility.

"All the University’s programmes are faculty-led and delivered through a flexible learning format offering working professionals all the flexibility and convenience of online self-study complemented by valuable face-to-face (physical and virtual) hybrid workshops and course conferences hosted in Dubai and other global centres.

“There’s no substitute for face-to-face meetings and these forums give students the opportunity to develop their professional networks, share experiences with fellow students and meet the academic team.”

3. Building bridges with industry

Business and Management education needs to make students future ready and serve as a channel through which learners are reformed into employable workforce, be it for the corporate world or entrepreneurial endeavours, says Hanil Das, Co-founder and CEO, Westford University College, adding how it serves as a parameter of success for higher educations.

“Studying at Westford gives an advantage to our students in their future career prospects. Our curriculum has embedded employability skills, by building productive relationships with the industry and use of these resources to enable our students to be the leaders of tomorrow. Westford Internship Program and Westford Placement Support are the two initiatives that support students with placements and internship opportunities.”

4. Inspiring innovation and entrepreneurship

At the Canadian University Dubai (CUD), the faculty’s main goal is to get students to constantly think out of the box and to look at providing solutions to the issues that matter, and which while feasible are also unique. What this does for students is promoting a sense of confidence in generating ideas and getting them to realise that innovative thought is the bedrock for entrepreneurship.