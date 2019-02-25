Raising a child to maintain honesty is a tough and tedious endeavour. It is essential to develop a connection with the child and minimise fear, while ensuring that the child is not left guessing for the reason of his punishment. Most children learn to lie for a reason. For example, he/she might have done so to escape a lecture, or to extend a curfew. If a child avoids or lies about a topic consistently, enquire about it from the school and teachers.