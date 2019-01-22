“I would like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for honouring me with a long-term visa among an elite list of winners and finalists of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence. I am so proud to belong to such a great nation that proves every day its dedication for a better future for everyone who makes the UAE their home, nationals and expats alike,” said the Egyptian professor.