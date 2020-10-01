Global Village Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Thermal screening, complimentary face masks for children, frequent disinfection, contactless payment and hundreds of hand sanitiser stations are just some of the strict health and safety protocols that will be put in place at Global Village as it opens its doors to the public for its silver jubilee season on October 25.

Ali AlSuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Global Village, said: “We are proud of our strong health and safety record and strive to set benchmarks for our industry. We became the first theme park in the world to win the “Sword of Honour” accreditation for safety management excellence from the British Safety Council and continue to work to standards developed alongside international bodies such as the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA). At Global Village, the comfort and wellbeing of our guests drives our operational decisions. We are pleased with our preparations for October 25 as we near completion and look forward to welcoming our guests for our Silver Jubilee season.”

Some of the safety precautions against coronavirus (COVID-19) include setting up more than 600 hand sanitiser stations around the park, complimentary face masks for children, contactless payment solutions, frequent disinfection of all touch points etc. All kiosk utensils will be sanitised after every use and restaurants will follow social distancing rules. Dining tables will also be two metres apart and tables and chairs will be disinfected after use; wheelchairs, shopping trolleys and similar services will be sanitised after every use ·

Social distancing will be in effect across the park. All guests and staff will be wearing face masks. Thermal cameras are installed at all staff and guests entry points to check the temperature of guests before entering the park. Carnaval rides and games will be operating at reduced capacity and sanitised after every use and park facilities will undergo thorough disinfection every night after closure. There will be no valet parking but holders of Global Village VIP packs will have access to VIP parking zones through the smart parking gates with online car plate registration.

Global Village management said they are “confident of a successful Season 25, operating under “new normal” standards starting October 25, with enhanced hygiene and protection measures in place throughout the season.”

PCR test upon request

Prime Hospital Clinic will operate inside the park during Season 25 for any medical emergencies. Medical staff are trained to offer PCR tests as an additional service for Global Village guests upon request, according to park management.

Crowds at Global Village will be closely managed and if the park reaches the mandated capacity, the public will be alerted through social media and the new website and mobile app.