Dubai: The ninth edition of the Dubai Women’s Run, the largest race of its kind for women in the region, will start be held on November 13. It is being organised by Plan Group B in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Athletics Federation, on Blue Waters Island in Dubai.

The race, which extends for distances of 3, 5 and 10km, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

This year’s run will witness over 6,000 women from all walks of life take part in the 10km and 5km race, as well as a 3km fun run/walk. The event is open to women and girls from the ages of 12, while those younger (8 to 12 years) can also take part, if accompanied by an adult.

Registrations for the run are underway and will close at 11.59pm on November 6. The fee starts from Dh100.

Dr. Harmeek Singh, Chairman and Founder of Plan b Group, said, “Being a part of the ninth edition is an achievement for Plan B and speaks volumes for Dubai, which has been the frontrunner for equality. Undoubtedly, Dubai Women’s Run stands tall as a resilient message regionally and globally. I stand by the vision that our able leaders have infused in all of us, and in my capacity, backed by a passionate team, we are here to revive the initiative of Dubai Women’s Run on a bigger and better platform.”

Fawzia Faridoon, Manager of Women Sports Development at Dubai Sports Council, said “We are pleased that women of various nationalities, including amateurs and professionals, will participate in the race. Female runners from our national team are among the participants in the 10km category, competing with international runners, allowing us to develop and continue to compete in different competitive races.”