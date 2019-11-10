Dubai: Traffic has come to a standstill on many roads owing to the peak traffic time as well as Sunday’s rains. Be careful while driving, here is a traffic update for those of who heading home or elsewhere.
As of now, two crashes have been documented, one on the Dubai-Al Ain road (E66) and the other one is on E311 in the City Centre Mirdiff area. The roads of both these crashes are jammed up as of now.
Traffic on Ittihad road is extremely slow. There is also very little movement on Ras Al Khor road. Another area showing heavy traffic at this time in E11 towards the north, around the Al Barsha area. There is some congestion in Al Nahda Dubai, going towards Sharjah.