Dubai Traffic as on Nov 10, 2019 at 5.23pm Image Credit: Screengrab/Google Maps

Dubai: Traffic has come to a standstill on many roads owing to the peak traffic time as well as Sunday’s rains. Be careful while driving, here is a traffic update for those of who heading home or elsewhere.

As of now, two crashes have been documented, one on the Dubai-Al Ain road (E66) and the other one is on E311 in the City Centre Mirdiff area. The roads of both these crashes are jammed up as of now.