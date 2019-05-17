Drivers with no offences this year were given priority

Dubai: Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) is offering Umra trips to 25 taxi drivers during Ramadan. The step, which coincides with the Year of Tolerance, reflects the keenness of DTC to bring happiness to drivers during Ramadan.

“Since 2010, Dubai Taxi Corporation has been running this initiative, and about 1,200 drivers have benefited from it so far,” said Adel Sharif, Director of Human Resources, Dubai Taxi Corporation.

Priority in the selection process was given to excellent-performing drivers who have made no offences this year, and winners of the Dubai Taxi Corporation awards.