Sanju, a salesman at the Al Madina Gardens shop, said: “The good thing about shopping at a smaller shop like us, compared to the big stores, is that we will open the tree for you so you can inspect it. Sometimes a tree looks good when it’s closed — tied up — but when you open it up, it’s not the same. There can be big gaps between the layers of branches or it’s really not in that typical cone Christmas-tree shape.”