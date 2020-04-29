18 shops were also fined for not following guidelines during city’s partial opening

Dubai: The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy has shut down nine shops, issued warnings to 176, and imposed penalties on 18 others for not complying with the precautionary measures against COVID-19 during the market’s re-opening phase.

During the inspection campaign, 504 outlets were found to be fully compliant.

The inspections were carried out across malls and busy commercial districts across the city, and were mostly related to wearing face masks and gloves, social distancing, as well as the opening of fitting rooms and conducting promotions, both of which are prohibited in the market re-opening phase.

While 354 of the high street shops inspected were found to have fully complied, nine were shut down, 74 warned, and 11 were fined for various violations.

The shops ordered to close down were located in Dubai Marina, Satwa, Al Rafaa, Souq Al Kabeer, Karama, Hor Al Anz, Al Fahidi, Al Ras, Sabkha, Al Dhagaya, Al Warqaa, Bani Yas Square, Al Qusais, Ras Al Khor, Naif, Khaled Bin Al Waleed, Umm Suqeim, Bastakiya, International City and Al Awir. Their activities included wedding services, car accessories, spare parts trading, mobile phones trading, and electronics repair.

In addition, nine shopping malls in Deira and Bur Dubai were also inspected. While 150 outlets in the malls were found to be fully compliant, 102 were warned for not having precautionary measures, such as social distancing stickers, in place. Seven were also fined for opening fitting rooms and conducting promotions, both of which are prohibited presently.