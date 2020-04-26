Picture for illustrative purposes: shop closures in Dubai Image Credit: Faisal Masudi/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Economy has shut down 21 shops, issued warnings to 65, and imposed penalties on seven others for not complying with the precautionary measures to be adopted during the market re-opening phase in view of COVID-19.

The shops shut down by the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector are located in Frij Al Murar, Al Nakheel, International City, Hor Al Anz, Satwa, Al Rafaa, Souq Al Kabeer, Karama, Qusais, Al Nahda, and Al Barsha.

Their activities included shoe repairing, general trading, car accessories, aluminium trading, technical services, tailoring, mobile phone trading, mill, and workshop tools trading.

The violations were noticed during inspections by CCCP, which started with the market opening time in the morning and lasted till the markets closed. Dubai Economy directed traders to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures such as wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing, and not resuming commercial activities during sterilisation hours unless previous circulars exempted the activity from closing and allowed 24/7 operations.