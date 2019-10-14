Your landlord can only increase rent in the renewed contract based on these ranges

We used the RERA rent calculator to get the average annual rent range in various Dubai areas.

What are these RERA ranges?

Bear in mind that these ranges may not exactly reflect your current rent in that area. RERA has set these ranges to control the increase in rents while renewing tenancy in specific areas.

Your landlord can only increase rent in the renewed contract based on these ranges. If you pay an amount lower than the minimum range, he/she can raise rents by a specific percentage. If you pay equal to or more than this rent, the landlord cannot raise rents further.

These ranges have no impact on new contracts – a landlord can quote rents well above these brackets. It only affects rental increase in the area for existing tenants wishing to renew. However, these ranges could help bargain a better rent for your chosen apartment.

In our categorization you may see the area more than once if the lower or upper limit match the sub-category.

Dh18,000 to Dh34,999 per year

Al Awir: Dh18000 to 22000 per year

Al Qusais: Dh33000 to 41000 per year

Dh35,000 to Dh49,999 per year

Al Qouz: Dh39000 to 47000 per year

Satwa: Dh45000 to 55000 per year

Abu Hail: Dh38000 to 46000 per year

Hor Al Anz: Dh42000 to 52000 per year

Al Baraha: Dh36000 to 44000 per year

Al Mamzar: Dh49000 to 60000 per year

Al Nahda: Dh44000 to 54000 per year

Naif: Dh43000 to 53000 per year

Gardens: Dh45000 to 55000 per year

Dubai Investment Park: Dh41000 to 50000 per year

IMPZ (Int Media Produc Zone): Dh47000 to 57000 per year

Al Khail Heights: Dh46000 to 56000 per year

International City: Dh37000 to 45000 per year

Dh50,000 to Dh69,999 per year

Al Karama: Dh56000 to 68000 per year

Al Barsha: Dh60000 to 74000 per year

Al Wasl: Dh62000 to 75000 per year

Jumeirah: Dh63000 to 77000 per year

Al Safa: Dh68000 to 83000 per year

Al Garhoud: Dh52,000 to 64000 per year

Al Rigga: Dh52000 to 64000 per year

Dubai Festival City - Badia Phase 1: Dh62000 to 75000 per year

Discovery Gardens: Dh55000 to 67000 per year

Dubai Silicon Oasis: Dh50000 to 62000 per year

Dubai Sport City: Dh55000 to 67000 per year

Jumeirah Village (Triangle): Dh59000 to 73000 per year

Dubai Studio City: Dh52000 to 64000 per year

Dh70,000 to Dh89,999

Business Bay: Dh75000 to 91000 per year

Dubai Festival City - Marsa: Dh78000 to 95000 per year

Dubai Festival City - Hillside: Dh77000 to 95000 per year

Dubai Marina: Dh79000 to 97000 per year

Greens: Dh76000 to 92000 per year

JLT (Jumeirah Lake Towers): Dh70000 to 86000 per year

Barsha Heights (Tecom): Dh70000 to 86000 per year

Above Dh90,000

Down Town: Dh91000 to 111,000 per year

JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residence): Dh91000 to 111000 per year

