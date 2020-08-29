Mona Al Amri says that a humanitarian initiative has been launched in collaboration with Amsa Renal Care Centre to support the deserving patients. Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the force’s Esaad Card Committee for employees, recently sponsored a financially-distressed patient with kidney failure by providing him free and urgent dialysis.

Mona Al Amri, head of Esaad Card Committee, said a humanitarian initiative has been launched in collaboration with Amsa Renal Care Centre. It falls within Esaad’s strategic objectives of “spreading happiness among members of the society”, as well as attending to similar cases that require humanitarian or health intervention.

Humanitarian cases

Hana Tayseer, head of the Medical Sector at Esaad, said the sector sponsors different humanitarian cases, all of which require expensive treatments that impose a great financial burden on patients and their families.

“The sector pays special attention to cases with chronic diseases and especially when the family breadwinner can’t afford the financial burden of continuous treatment. In such cases, the committee, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, seeks solutions to help the patient and facilitate their access to treatment,” Tayseer added.

Kidney failure

Dr Iyad Abuward, consultant in nephrology and medical director of Amsa Renal Care, said the financial and medical condition of the Arab national patient called for immediate intervention as he suffered from several diseases, including muscle spasms, vision loss and kidney failure.

Dr Iyad Abuward says that patient's health required him to undergo three dialysis sessions per week.

“The patient’s health condition requires him to undergo three dialysis sessions per week, which is impossible for him and his family to afford since they don’t have a stable source of income,” Dr Abuward said.

He expressed his happiness in cooperating with the Dubai Police, represented by the Esaad Committee.