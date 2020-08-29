Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the force’s Esaad Card Committee for employees, recently sponsored a financially-distressed patient with kidney failure by providing him free and urgent dialysis.
Mona Al Amri, head of Esaad Card Committee, said a humanitarian initiative has been launched in collaboration with Amsa Renal Care Centre. It falls within Esaad’s strategic objectives of “spreading happiness among members of the society”, as well as attending to similar cases that require humanitarian or health intervention.
Humanitarian cases
Hana Tayseer, head of the Medical Sector at Esaad, said the sector sponsors different humanitarian cases, all of which require expensive treatments that impose a great financial burden on patients and their families.
“The sector pays special attention to cases with chronic diseases and especially when the family breadwinner can’t afford the financial burden of continuous treatment. In such cases, the committee, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, seeks solutions to help the patient and facilitate their access to treatment,” Tayseer added.
Kidney failure
Dr Iyad Abuward, consultant in nephrology and medical director of Amsa Renal Care, said the financial and medical condition of the Arab national patient called for immediate intervention as he suffered from several diseases, including muscle spasms, vision loss and kidney failure.
“The patient’s health condition requires him to undergo three dialysis sessions per week, which is impossible for him and his family to afford since they don’t have a stable source of income,” Dr Abuward said.
He expressed his happiness in cooperating with the Dubai Police, represented by the Esaad Committee.
“We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Police for they have always played a great role in ensuring the happiness of our community members. Through sponsoring several humanitarian cases, Dubai Police have reinforced the concept of partnership between the government and private sector and enhanced the social responsibility of entities and individuals,” Dr Abuward added.