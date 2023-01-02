Dubai: Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, recently honoured retired Brigadier Abdullah Hasan for his devotion and dedication while serving the emirate, enhancing its safety and security and ensuring the happiness of its community.
In the presence of a number of Dubai Police senior officers, Al Mansouri thanked retiree Hasan and conveyed a message from Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, that Dubai Police stands by those who have dedicated their lives to serve the nation and that it spares no effort to ensure their comfortable retirement.
Al Mansouri hailed the retiree’s exceptional endeavours over more than 30 years toward improving the provided services, contributing to the force’s achievements and realising its visions and strategic objectives.
Meanwhile, retired Brigadier Abdullah Hasan expressed his gratitude to the General Command of Dubai Police, noting that he is very proud to have served the emirate for such a long period.
He also extended his thanks to his colleagues for being supportive and providing assistance during his tenure.