Dubai: The first police patrol that has high-tech cameras connected to the command room via a 5G network was launched by Dubai Police in cooperation with Etisalat on Saturday, an official said.

This is the first 5G-enabled smart patrol launched in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The patrol is equipped with AI technologies and high-tech cameras connected directly to the Command and Control Room.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the force seeks to provide its patrols with the latest smart technologies and solutions as part of the Dubai Police strategy to secure the emirate.

“Implementing 5G-enabled services is one of many steps taken by Dubai Police to reach high security standards in the city. It enables to transfer data with high speed,” Brig Al Razooqi said.

Meanwhile, Abdulla Ibrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice-President for Government Institutions Sales at Etisalat, said the company is proud of this cooperation to employ its smartest services and solutions in enhancing the safety of the emirate.