Dubai: A visiting Indian family who lost a gold bracelet during a visit to Dubai were surprised when it was returned to them by Dubai Police.

Just before the family was heading to Dubai International Airport, a team of Dubai Police surprised them with a visit and returned the bracelet, an official said on Tuesday.

Lt Colonel Dr Mubarak Bin Nawas, director of Tourism Police Department in Dubai police, said the family contacted the police complaining that bracelet had been stolen. However, the police found the bracelet with a desert safari operator.

“We searched for the bracelet and found it in a vehicle hired by the family for a desert safari. We surprised them while they were having lunch at a restaurant a few hours before leaving the city. We handed it over to them and they were shocked by the quick response,” Lt Col Bin Nawas said.

“We are keen to make the tourists happy all the time and to have an unforgettable trip. They thought it would be hard to recover the bracelet as they were leaving the country,” he added.

The family thanked Dubai Police on the happy gesture as the officers presented the family with gifts for their visit to Dubai.