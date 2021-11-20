Dubai: Dubai Police have join hands with delivery companies to make the rides safer for delivery riders on two-wheelers.
Delivery riders on motorcycles in Dubai are being reminded to stick to traffic laws and follow safety measures at all times when on the roads.
Lt Colonel Salah Al Hamadi, Director of Campaigns and Traffic Awareness in Dubai Police, held a meeting with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and app-based food delivery companies such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Zomato, Careem. Lt Col Al Hamadi said: “It is important for deliverymen on motorcycles to follow traffic instructions and avoid accidents,” he said.
A comprehensive manual
Dubai Police conducted safety awareness campaigns for delivery riders and also advised them on maintaining good behaviour while driving.
In July this year, (RTA) published a comprehensive manual called The Activity Manual for Managing and Providing Delivery Services, governing the management of delivery services in Dubai. This manual defines the procedures governing delivery services, to bring them in line with the strategic goals and objectives of RTA. The manual has been developed in coordination with Dubai Police and the Dubai Municipality.
Regulating smart platforms
The manual covers four key elements, namely circulating the safety stipulations to motorbike delivery companies, training drivers at driving institutes, carrying out field awareness campaigns and regulating the establishment of smart platforms and smart apps for managing food delivery services.
The manual sets out important conditions that delivery service companies and their motorcyclists must strictly comply with for the safety of the riders, other road users and to preserve the quality and condition of the food or other material to be delivered.