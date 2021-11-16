Senior RTA and Dubai Police officials during the signing of the MoU on joint security committees on Tuesday Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have formed joint security committees to boost transport security and protect riders in dangerous situations.

The two sides on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering various areas of cooperation, including the exchange of information on potential threats to the transport system and endorsing the final decisions relating to security projects.

Attending the MoU signing were Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA; and Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency signed the MoU on behalf of RTA, and Brigadier Obaid Saeed Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department signed on behalf of Dubai Police.

Transport security

According to the MoU, the Transportation Security Department is to ensure a high level of security and safety for transport riders and facilities, apply top international practices and technologies, and identify and analyse the risks to which transportation is exposed.

Department’s tasks

The department has to provide the required security support during hazards to maintain the safety of the sector. It shall also develop plans to address the basic needs and tackle incidents, disasters, and potential threats; besides developing standards and specifications of transportation security and ensuring they are implemented and updated periodically.

The department shall identify the security needs to be addressed in facilities of future projects, attract and qualify national talents, conduct joint training and drills as needed, and coordinate with the local and federal government entities as well as foreign entities and international authorities.

According to the MoU, RTA shall inform Dubai Police of all requirements that may assist the Dubai Police to carry out its duties, including the link with the existing electronic and smart devices. RTA shall also supply the department with the layouts of transport means and facilities, affiliated entities including those under planning to develop appropriate security and protection plans.

Lifeline committee

During the signing of the MoU, an announcement was made to establish joint security committees, which include the Lifeline Transport Security Committee. The committee oversees the strategic plans, examines risks to which the sector is exposed, and endorse the final decisions relating to security projects and plans to be undertaken.

It will also develop suitable solutions to the security challenges of the transport sector. There are four sub-committees: Strategy and Assessment Committee, Operations and Security Training Committee, Emergency Security Situation Committee, and Future Projects Committee.

Closer coordination

Lt Gen Tamim said. “This MoU builds on the earlier MoU relating to the security of public transport means used by hundreds of thousands every day. The continued coordination between the two sides contributed to higher security and safety of riders and facilities of transportation means. We are keen on providing top training to individuals to cope with all emergency cases, and all modern security means needed by the sector.”

Al Tayer said: “Dubai’s integrated public transport means have now become the backbone of people’s mobility around Dubai. RTA is committed to the safety and convenience of riders at all times and seeks to improve the level of service align it with the top international standards.”