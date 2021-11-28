Turbo-charged compact sedan joins the force to help with safety and security

The Cadillac CT5 has joined the Dubai Police fleet Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police on Sunday announced the expansion of its exclusive fleet of premium vehicles with the addition of the luxurious Cadillac CT5.

Starting today, residents will spot the compact sedan on the roads of Dubai as a police patrol car, said a press release.

In line with Dubai Police’s commitment to always having fleet vehicles ready to handle any situation, the CT5 went through a rigorous assessment process that put its performance to test, and it delivered on the high standards and specific criteria required.

Equipped with Cadillac’s award-winning rear wheel drive architecture, the model is distinguished by a fusion of luxurious design, turbocharged performance and comfort, supported by Cadillac’s latest technologies.

Official handover

The vehicle was officially handed over by Al Ghandi Auto, Cadillac’s exclusive dealer partner in the UAE, at the Dubai Police Headquarters in the presence of Major General Dr Mohamed Al Razouqi; Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al Ghandi Auto; and Kristian Aquilina, managing director of Cadillac International Operations and Cadillac Middle East.

“The United Arab Emirates in general, and Dubai specifically, are renowned for their standards in safety and security, but also of luxury,” said Maj Gen Dr Al Razouqi.

“At Dubai Police, we always aim to upgrade our fleet with nameplates that match the Emirates’ standards as well as best serve our force, and the Cadillac CT5 perfectly does so.”

Representatives during the handover of the new car Image Credit: Supplied

Main features

The Cadillac CT5 is powered by a 2.0-litre Twin-Scroll Turbo engine and packed with driver awareness and assistance technologies such as standard Safety Alert Seat, Cadillac’s latest generation Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt adjustment, Forward Collision Alert, Low Speed Forward Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking.

Role in safety, security

Aquilina said: “We are thrilled and humbled to see the CT5 join the Dubai Police fleet, and in a way allow us to play a role in the safety and security of a community we love. The model packs amazing features, from the latest of Cadillac’s technologies to superior performance and sophisticated design, and we know it is the ideal choice for Dubai Police.”