Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has issued a set of guidelines to tackle the proliferation of mosquitoes in homes following rainfall, emphasising the importance of proactive measures to mitigate health risks associated with these pests.

Taking to social media, the civic body noted that “mosquitoes tend to proliferate in homes, posing a health risk” with the recent episodes of rainfall in the emirate.

Tips

The municipality then listed tips and guidelines to control this insect and limit its spread.

One of the primary recommendations by Dubai Municipality is the removal of standing water in and around residential areas.

This includes addressing water leaks from taps, plant watering systems, and water coolers, as well as eliminating water accumulations from air conditioners. Additionally, residents are urged to dispose of damaged containers and old tires that can collect water, as these are common breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Ensuring the continuous renewal of drinking water for animals, if available, is also highlighted as a crucial step in mosquito control efforts.

Furthermore, residents are advised to check window screens for any damages that may allow mosquitoes to enter homes and to tightly close water tanks and sewage drain covers to prevent mosquito access.

Mosquitoes are not only a nuisance but also potential carriers of various diseases.

The proliferation of mosquitoes following rainfalls is a common occurrence, and it is essential for residents to take proactive measures to control their spread, the municipality had said earlier.

Spread

Also, mosquitos spread more during summer, and the rising temperature can harm public safety, the municipality had pointed out during a public safety campaign.

Therefore, the implementation of these preventive measures is crucial in safeguarding public health and well-being. By following these guidelines, residents can effectively protect their homes and communities from the health risks posed by mosquitoes.