UAE: The Crown Prince of Dubai also shared photos and videos of his catch, during the fish

Sheikh Hamdan on a fishing trip as Dubai reopens Image Credit: Instagram

As Dubai reopened Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), shared a video of his fishing trip with friends and family, on his Instagram stories, on June 5.

He shared photos and clips of their morning catch, even as the temperatures soared to 39 degrees, and the group had to cool down with some watermelons.

The UAE royal who seemingly loves fishing trips, often shares photos of himself free diving and deep-sea fishing, sometimes followed by ‘catch-of-the-day’ photos, on his Instagram page.

Want to go fishing in the UAE? Here's all you need to know. Want to go fishing in the UAE? Here's all you need to know.

Last week Dubai began to reopen tourism facilities such as holiday homes, beaches, and hotels. We have a detailed guide on all you need to know about public places in Dubai that are open and restrictions in place for coronavirus.

As Dubai gradually restarted businesses, @HamdanMohammed took To Twitter, on June 1, to post: “Past experiences have strongly motivated us to work hard and succeed. We will emerge stronger & more determined than before, and show the world a model of flexibility, and ability to overcome crises and transform challenges into opportunities.”