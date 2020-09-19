THe highly popular VIP Packs for Global Village will be launched on October 3 for the upcoming season starting from October 25. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News/archive

Dubai: The sale of highly popular VIP packs for the Dubai Global Village will start from October 3.

Global Village, the UAE’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced the launch date for sales of the highly anticipated Season 25 VIP packs. Beginning Saturday, October 3, at 10am, packs will be on offer in limited quantities whilst stocks last exclusively through the Virgin Megastore ticketing website.

Virgin Megastore Tickets has put a virtual queuing system in place to allow customers to purchase their pack seamlessly. Vastly popular among guests and great gifts for friends and loved ones, individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

Three types of VIP packs

Available in Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, the highly popular packs will include VIP parking passes, VIP entry tickets, VIP parking cards, and VIP Wonder Passes for access to Ripley’s Believe it or Not! museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular carnaval rides and games.

VIP Pack holders will enjoy additional value this season as they will receive fast track entry to selected Carnaval rides, up to 50% complimentary bonus points when they top up their VIP Wonder Pass, and a limited edition 25th anniversary souvenir collectable. Mindful of the current situation, Global Village has also made the decision to reduce prices, increasing further the appeal of the VIP packs.

Exclusive offers

Global Village VIPs will also be able to enjoy exclusive complimentary offers and privileges from other major entertainment destinations in Dubai, including The Green Planet, Roxy Cinemas, Laguna Waterpark and Dubai Parks and Resorts. Offers range from complimentary annual passes or entry tickets to food and beverage discounts depending on the location.

Concierge service

This season, Global Village has also launched a VIP privilege concierge service to assist their VIP guests and ensure the best possible experience before, during and after each visit.

Khadija Khalifa, Senior Director of Commercial at Global Village, said: “Here at Global Village, we are committed to providing our guests with exceptional experiences and this milestone season. We want to ensure our VIP guests enjoy new privileges throughout their visit. Many of our VIP pack holders have been loyal guests for the past 24 seasons and we are excited to welcome them again when we open our doors on October 25.”

Reduced prices

Khalifa noted that it was unusual year at many levels and it was is a difficult time for some. “For this reason, and even though we have added more privileges and value, we have reduced the price as a gesture of solidarity with our loyal guests. In addition to facilitate purchase all packs will be sold online.”

Nassim Goraieb, Regional Marketing Manager at Virgin Megastore, has also stated “We are delighted to continue our strong partnership with Global Village and we are looking forward to the upcoming season. Even though this year is challenging, we are determined to always optimise the consumer experience by providing a full-fledged online solution that will allow customers to purchase their tickets from the comfort of their own home.”

Prices of VIP packs

Platinum packs will be available for sale at Dh5,000 and include an additional benefit of having a reserved parking space in the VIP parking zone at Global Village. The Gold Pack will be available for Dh1,800 with a value of Dh4,050 and the Silver Pack for Dh1,200, with benefits worth Dh3,340.

Registration

Upon purchasing, guests should activate their packs on the Global Village website before visiting the destination. From October 25, the brand new Global Village website and mobile application will also allow VIP pack owners to access their personalised accounts and the brand new VIP privileges. During activation, guests can also register their vehicle’s license plate number to ensure seamless entry and exit through the automated VIP parking smart system.

Six months extravaganza

Global Village is gearing up for the launch of its Silver Jubilee anniversary on October 25, 2020.

The season will run for 25 weeks — a little over six months — this edition, which means Global Village visitors will, for the first time in many years, be able to experience Ramadan at the park. The Global Village will remain open until April 2021. The Muslim month of fasting will begin around April 12, 2021. Guests will savour many cuisines of the world for iftar, the sunset meal to end the daily fast.