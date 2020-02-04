(LTO R) Hala Badri - Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority,Khawla Al Mehairi,Excutive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA,Mona Al Marri - Chairperson of Dubai Women Establishment, Director General Government of Dubai Media Office, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council and Lamia Khan - CEO of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020, during the press conference giving details on the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 at Government of Dubai Media Office on 04 FEB 2020 Image Credit: Photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Dubai: The Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020 will be held in Dubai on February 16 –17, bringing inspiring stories about women from some of the world’s foremost thought leaders and decision-makers.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, GWFD organisers said it is one of the largest forums on women, with over 3,000 delegates from 87 countries attending.

The forum’s theme is ‘The Power of Influence’. Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, highlighted the significance theme in bringing positive impact and influence to society.

“If we look at the UAE, the impact of our leadership’s vision over the past 50 years has made our nation synonymous with unprecedented achievements across numerous fields, and has always been inclusive of women. We will continue our unwavering support and encouragement for women to realise their full potential – a commitment which will always remain a top national priority,” she emphasised.

The GWFD 2020 agenda features five main plenary sessions which will explore a wide range of topics, from transformative strategies for global gender balance and the future of women at work during the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to propelling female entrepreneurship in the MENA region.

The forum will also address women’s active role in government, and the importance of female engagement in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

Mona Al Marri, chairperson of the board and managing director of Dubai Women Establishment, said: “GWFD 2020 is another key milestone in the UAE’s ongoing journey to further the influence of women across all sectors.”

Notable thought leaders who confirmed at GWFD 2020 include Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF and David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, who will deliver the opening remarks while Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, will share her perspectives on leadership through culture and art.

The women’s role in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 will be the focus of the final plenary session. Zohra Khan, Policy Specialist and Advisor at UN Women, alongside Stefania Fabrizio, Deputy Unit Chief of the Strategy, Policy and Review Department at the IMF, will be among the speakers at the panel.

‘Game-Changers’ – will be introduced for the first time. The sessions will showcase inspiring personal stories from women who have made great strides across various industries.