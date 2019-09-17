Jennifer Oritz, 24, who has limited time to live because of a heart condition, lists visiting Dubai on the top of her bucket list Image Credit: eyJpdiI6IklVa3N2aEJseWNXTklRZ3M2

Dubai: A local firm has stepped forward to help a terminally ill young American woman cross the first item on her bucket list by sponsoring her Dubai trip.

Shortly after Gulf News reported her story, Mohammad Zahid, CEO of Tripzy.ae and Myride.ae contacted the newspaper and offered to roll the red carpet for Oritz.

“I read an article in Gulf News about Jennifr Oritz whose dying wish is to visit Dubai. So we have decided to fulfil her wish and make it a memorable experience for her. Myride.ae will provide her airport transportation in a Rolls Royce. This will be followed by a city tour in a stretch limousine. Alongside, tripzy.ae will provide her two days accommodation in Burj Khalifa,” said Zahid.

“This is our way of supporting Oritz and bringing a smile to her face as she fights a brave battle,” said the 25-year-old Afghan entrepreneur.

Jennifer Ortiz, from Colorado published her bucket list on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe after being denied a heart transplant for the third time. She said “she’s scared and sad” but “trying to stay positive as possibly” as she can. Other items on her list include a trip to New York City, seeing a Broadway musical, going to Morocco and riding camels through the desert, meeting the Jonas Brothers, and renting a house with her family for Thanksgiving, as she has spent the last five Thanksgivings in the hospital. As her family prepares for the worst, Oritz has already raised $48,979 is less than a week.

She is currently relying on a biventricular assist device (BiVAD), which helps pump blood through the body when the heart is failing. Her family said they are now sure how much time she has left.