The counterfeit products were mostly luxury handbags, garments and electronics. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Customs destroyed around 148,700 counterfeit pieces with a market value of Dh3.2 million this year. But some reusable parts that did not affect the brand were recycledon Monday.

In a phone conversation, a spokesperson for Dubai Customs told Gulf News on Monday that counterfeit products were mostly luxury handbags, garments and electronics. “Those [fake items] were destroyed but we salvaged some reusable items — that did not affect the brand — and recycled them for better use,” he noted.

“Dubai Customs coordinated with the brand representatives. Instead of just destroying counterfeits, we offered the option of recycling them as this was more environmentally friendly. We identified some parts that can be used for some projects that could benefit the environment,” he added.

International cooperation

Dubai Customs recently held an online meeting with French and US diplomatic missions in Dubai to forge cooperation in protecting intellectual property rights (IPR) and preventing counterfeit products.

Yousef Ozair Mubarak, director of IPR department and Mohammed bin Nassir, head of IPR Dispute Section met with Rafiq Honas, French Consulate Customs Attaché and Sally Jarjour, Assistant Customs Attaché as well as Dillon Clancy, Economic Officer at the US Consulate, and Peter Mehravari, IP Attaché for the Middle East at the US Embassy

Dubai Customs recently held an online meeting with French and US diplomatic missions in Dubai to forge cooperation in protecting intellectual property rights (IPR). Image Credit: Supplied

Mubarak underlined: “The IPR Department is very serious about the rights of international brands and how to protect them from counterfeits. We regularly meet foreign diplomatic missions to enhance coordination efforts and to keep the trademark owners informed of the facilities and services Dubai Customs offers in this side.”