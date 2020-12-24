Dubai: There will be no face-to-face mass services at St Mary’s Catholic Church and Holy Trinity Church in Dubai and all Christmas services will be held only virtually, church leaders have announced.
Fr. Lennie J. A. Connully OFM Cap, Parish Priest at St Mary’s Church, announced on their website mass for Christmas will be at 7pm today, December 24. There will be two online masses on Christmas day, tomorrow, at 6.30am and 7pm.
Addressing the parishioners about the suspension of physical masses, Fr. Connully noted: “I know you will be disappointed. But take it in the spirit of Christmas, ‘Peace to men of Good Will’. I beg your kind understanding in the development and cooperation is humbly solicited.”
He also advised parishioners to skip going to the church as “people are not allowed to pray outside the gate, along the church wall or facing the church or grotto.”
Online masses
Rev. Harrison Chinnakumar, chaplain of Holy Trinity Church in Dubai, also told Gulf News they will only be conducting online Christmas services. One is at 11pm tonight and the other is at 9.30am on Christmas day (Friday). Both masses will be streamlined on Zoom and social media.
He advised parishioners to remain steadfast in their faith and celebrate Christmas with faith, hope, joy and peace. “(Because of COVID-19), we live in a world of uncertainties. We may not know what is tomorrow, but in the midst of these, we still strongly believe in faith, hope, joy and peace.”
More details to follow on church services in other emirates.