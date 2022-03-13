Dubai: A car number plate in Dubai, AA90, has been bought for Dh2.74million, among 90 plates auctioned by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday.
Proceeds of ‘109th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates’ by RTA in total exceeded Dh29.938 million, the RTA said on Sunday.
The sale topper was plate AA90, which sold for Dh2.74 million, followed by Plate M73, which sold for Dh2.36 million. Plate W55555 brought back Dh1.71 million, and plate X800 fetched Dh1.02 million.
RTA offered 90 “fancy plates” for bidding in this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digits bearing AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes.
By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA seeks to provide “a neutral and transparent platform that avails fair opportunities to all bidders”. Such plates are appeal to “passionate clients” as they symbolise important events in their lives.